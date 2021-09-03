Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash in Sheffield

A woman was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision, in which one car landed on its roof, in Sheffield.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 1:49 pm

Police said emergency services were called at 4.50pm on Thursday, September 2 with reports of a collision on Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill.

One of the vehicles required recovery, they added.

A spokesperson said: "One woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be serious."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A woman has been injured in a three-car collision on Retford Road, Sheffield (photo: Margaret Ryles)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also deployed its firefighters to assist at the scene.

NEWS: Sheffield nurse practised for 20 years with bogus papers from Pakistan before authorities noticed

CRIME: Police hunt sex attacker who assaulted girl, 16, in Sheffield

Firefighters and paramedics were also deployed to the scene.