Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash in Sheffield
A woman was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision, in which one car landed on its roof, in Sheffield.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 1:49 pm
Police said emergency services were called at 4.50pm on Thursday, September 2 with reports of a collision on Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill.
One of the vehicles required recovery, they added.
A spokesperson said: "One woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be serious."
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also deployed its firefighters to assist at the scene.