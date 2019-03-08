A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a parked car in Sheffield this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said the motorist was driving along Hemsworth Road, Norton, when she collided with a parked car just after 7am.

Hemsworth Road, Norton, Sheffield

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

