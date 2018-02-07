Woman taken to hospital after collapsing in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital after collapsing in Sheffield city centre.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star they received 'multiple 999 calls' to attend the corner of York Street and Fargate in Sheffield city centre around 2.30pm.

Paramedics on the scene at the corner of York Street and Fargate. Officers were also seen to move two males slumped on these steps

One eyewitness told The Star two members of the public attended to the woman before paramedics arrived.

The woman, in her 40s, was transported to the Northern General Hospital a short time afterwards.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the woman had taken synthetic cannabis, more commonly known as Spice.

Three community support officers were seen to move on two males slumped on steps close by to the incident.

Just 30 minutes earlier, officers were also called to Haymarket to reports a 60-year-old man had collapsed on the pavement after taking Spice.

An ambulance was called but it was stood down a short time later after the man came around.