A lane on a major road is currently closed, following a three-vehicle crash which has left a woman with serious injuries.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of the crash, which took place in in Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham - near to the junction with Bonet Lane - earlier today.

Speaking just before 3pm, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 1.15pm today (September 6, 2023) to reports of a three-vehicle collision involving a Citroen C3, a Peugeot 207 and a Peugeot 2008.

"A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.