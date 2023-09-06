News you can trust since 1887
Bawtry Road, Brinsworth: Woman suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle crash leading to lane closure

A lane on a major road is currently closed, following a three-vehicle crash which has left a woman with serious injuries.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of the crash, which took place in in Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham - near to the junction with Bonet Lane - earlier today.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of the crash, which took place in in Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham - near to the junction with Bonet Lane - earlier today (Wednesday, September 6, 2023)

 Speaking just before 3pm, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 1.15pm today (September 6, 2023) to reports of a three-vehicle collision involving a Citroen C3, a Peugeot 207 and a Peugeot 2008.

 "A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

 "A lane closure is currently in place with the road expected to be closed for some time."

