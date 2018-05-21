Woman suffers serious injuries in Sheffield supercar smash

Have your say

A woman has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Sheffield this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Penistone Road at around 3.20pm involving a black Porsche Boxter and a blue Volkswagen Passat.

Police said that a man in the Porsche sustained minor injuries while a woman in the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with 'potential life-threatening' injuries.

Her family have now confirmed that the injuries are 'serious' but not life threatening'.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after two supercars worth a combined £230,000 were destroyed in a crash on the Tinsley roundabout.

A grey Ferrari 458 and a red Porsche 718 smashed into each other at around 7.55pm before the Ferrari driver fled the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the Porsche, which overturned in the smash, escaped with minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call police ion 101 with incident number 601 of May 21.