Woman suffers ‘serious facial injuries’ in Doncaster mini-market altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious facial injuries following an altercation at a mini market in Doncaster.

At around 12pm on Wednesday January 2, a 36-year-old woman sustained a large cut to her face after an item was thrown at her as she tried to break up a fight between three people inside the Khoshnaw Mini Market, on St Sepulchre Gate West.

Khoshnaw Mini Market, St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster (photo: Google).

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, which required an operation.

Police now say they want to hear from anyone who was in the shop and has not yet spoken to officers, or who has any further information about what happened.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 680 of 2 January 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.