A woman suffered multiple fractures after she was struck by a car in Doncaster.

The pedestrian was hit by a Vauxhall Golf in Adwick Road, Mexborough, on Monday, March 11 and at the time South Yorkshire Police said she suffered a broken leg but was not seriously injured.

It has since emerged that she suffered a broken thigh bone, jaw, nose and eye socket as well as a fractured skull.

The driver of the car was arrested after ‘providing a positive drugs test’.

