Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by detached caravan in Sheffield
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital tonight, after she was hit by a caravan that came loose on a Sheffield road.
Emergency services were called out to the collision in Carson Mount, Gleadless at around 2.20pm today, following reports a caravan had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 69-year-old woman, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains.
“It is understood that the caravan had become disconnected from the vehicle pulling it, a white Toyota Avensis.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Were you in the area this afternoon? Did you witness the collision?”
Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 425 of July 22,2019.