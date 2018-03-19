Woman stable after stabbing in Sheffield

A woman left fighting for her life after being stabbed in Sheffield is now in a stable condition.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital after being found with a number of stab wounds to her upper body following an incident in Gibbons Drive, Norton, in the early hours of Sunday.

A 25-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

