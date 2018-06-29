Woman stabbed by another woman during row in Sheffield street

A woman was stabbed by another woman during a row in a Sheffield street - 24 hours after another knife attack on the same city estate.

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed at the junction of Herries Road and Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, at around 9.25pm yesterday.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Her attacker has not yet been caught.

The stabbing came 24 hours after a 22-year-old man was stabbed as he walked along Herries Road on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the attack after he ran into a nearby shop on Teynham Road and asked for bandages for his wounds.

His attacker is still at large.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 9.25pm yesterday evening it was reported a 28-year-old woman has suffered minor stab wounds following an altercation with a woman on Herries Road at the junction with Boynton Road, Sheffield.

"The 28-year-old was taken to hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. These injuries are not being treated as serious.

"An investigation is currently ongoing into the incident and anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to report it."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,106 of June 29.