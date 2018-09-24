Woman slashed in neck in Sheffield: 23-year-old woman appears in court

A 23-year-old Sheffield woman has appeared in court charged with wounding in connection with an incident in which another woman was slashed in the neck with a knife.

Chloe Parker Thomson, aged 23, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, September 24) charged with Section 18 wounding following the incident, which took place on Kyle Crescent in Southey Green at 12.50am on Saturday, September 22.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another woman received slash wounds to her neck

Ms Parker Thompson, also of Kyle Crescent, was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 2.

The charge relates to a alleged assault in which a 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a suspected slash wound to her neck.

She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

