Woman slashed in neck in Sheffield

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after another woman was slashed in the neck in Sheffield.

At around 12.50am today, September 22, officers were called to reports that a woman had received slash wounds to her neck during an altercation outside a property on Kyle Crescent in the Southey Green area.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder, and she currently remains in police custody.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, also from Southey Green, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are currently carrying out an investigation at the scene and the area remains cordoned off.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident 47 of September 22.