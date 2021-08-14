Woman seriously injured in motorway crash on M1 near Sheffield

Emergency services say the driver was seriously injured when her car collided with a lorry as she drove south between junctions 31 and 30, at 3.30pm.

It caused disruption on the carriageway, with police on the scene for well over two hours.

Police confirmed that the woman was taken to hospital after the collision, whcih caused major tailbacks.