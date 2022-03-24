Woman seriously injured in Kelham Island crash in Sheffield remains in hospital
A woman who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Kelham Island on Tuesday remains in hospital.
Emergency services were called to Mowbray Street at around 12 noon on Tuesday (March 22) after a black Volkswagen Golf reportedly collided with a pedestrian.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a woman today remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 395 of March 22, 2022.
