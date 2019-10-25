Woman seriously injured after car crash in Sheffield
A woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after crashing into a tree in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called by a passing cyclist who discovered the woman’s damaged Mini Cooper after it collided with a tree at the junction of Whirlowdale Road and Abbey Lane, Whirlow, just before 6.45pm yesterday.
Firefighters cut the woman free from her car before she was airlifted to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A woman has been left seriously injured after her car collided with a tree just off Whirlowdale Road yesterday evening.
“Emergency services were called shortly before 6.45pm after a passing cyclist discovered the woman’s Mini Cooper in collision with a tree close to the junction with Abbey Lane.
“The woman was airlifted to Northern General Hospital with serious head injuries.
“Officers in Sheffield would like to speak to anyone who holds information about the incident, including anyone who saw the Mini driving along Whirlowdale Road.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 765 of 24 October.