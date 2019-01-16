Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Sheffield Tesco car park

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car at a Tesco car park in Sheffield yesterday morning.

The 69-year-old woman was walking through the car park at the Market Lane Tesco in Penistone at around 11.10am when she was hit by the car.

Tesco sign - Credit: (BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Eye-witnesses reported that four police cars, an ambulance and an air ambulance all arrived to deal with the incident.

The woman was taken to Barnsley Hospital by ambulance but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Shoppers voiced their concerns about the car park following the crash, with many calling it a ‘death trap’.

No arrests were made.