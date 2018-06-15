Woman rescued from Indian restaurant in Sheffield after falling asleep on toilet

A woman was rescued from an Indian restaurant in Sheffield after falling asleep in the toilet on a night out.

The woman woke up in Balti King on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, at around 9.30am on Sunday after having fallen asleep on the toilet in the early hours of the morning.

She dialled 999 to raise the alarm after finding herself locked in the restaurant and unable to get out.

It is believed that she had been in the toilet from around 3am that morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded to her plea for help and the metal shutters outside were cut to free her.