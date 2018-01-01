Woman remains in custody over Doncaster murder

A woman remains in police custody today over the murder of a pensioner in Doncaster.

Lindsey Fletcher, aged 38, of St James’ Street, Doncaster, is accused of murdering 72-year-old Michael Eaton in the Balby area of Doncaster.

Emergency services found Mr Eaton's body in a flat in Low Road on Boxing Day.

A post-mortem examination established that he had been stabbed.

South Yorkshire Police said there was also evidence of 'blunt force trauma'.

Fletcher, who has been charged with murder, is due at court this week.

Detectives are trying to piece together Mr Eaton's last known movements and want to hear from anyone who saw him between lunchtime on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 321 of December 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.