Woman pushed to ground by thieves at Meadowhall

A woman, aged 85, was pushed to the ground by thieves fleeing from Meadowhall with two stolen mobile phones.

The crooks struck at the O2 shop at the shopping centre at noon on Saturday and knocked an OAP shopper to the ground as they made their escape.

South Yorkshire Police said a group of men stole two demo phones during the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers based at Meadowhall were called to the O2 shop just after 12pm on Saturday, November 25, following reports that a group of men had taken two demo phones from the store.

"Shortly after the incident occurred, officers were told that an elderly woman had been pushed by the men.

"After trying to identify the suspects, officers went back to the store with the hope of speaking to the woman but were told that she had left the centre.

"Officers are being passed the woman’s details by staff at Meadowhall and are due to make contact with her later today.

"Work remains ongoing to identify those involved."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference K/155542/17.