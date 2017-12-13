Woman pushed off mobility scooter by Sheffield thief

A woman, aged 84, was pushed from her mobility scooter by a man who stole her handbag in a Sheffield street.

The OAP was riding along Gleadless Mount, Gleadless Townend, when she was targeted.

Do you recognise this man?

She sustained minor injuries during the incident, which happened at 1pm on Sunday, November 12.

CCTV images have been released of a man police believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Craig Denton, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and fraud in connection with the incident.

He has now been remanded into custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 489 of November 12 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.