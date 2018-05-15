Woman punched in face by another woman in Sheffield KFC

Police officers were called after a woman was punched in her face by another woman in a Sheffield KFC.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the fast food restaurant on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane, Top, at 9pm on Thursday after a customer eating a meal was approached by another woman who verbally abused her before punching her in the face.

CRIME: Robbers with machetes steal cash and cigarettes from Sheffield shop

An investigation is under way.

POLICE: Bleach thrown over woman in Sheffield attack

Overnight on Wednesday into Thursday last week, the same KFC restaurant had its front window smashed during a break-in.

READ MORE: Man attacked with iron bars and belts in Sheffield street

A generator worth £3,000 was stolen and the flat above was damaged.

Anyone with information about either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.