Woman prison officer charged with attempting to bring drugs into Doncaster jail

A woman prison officer has been charged with numerous offences in relation to attempting to bring drugs into HMP Lindholme in Doncaster.

Victoria Sked, aged 26, of Station Road, Stainforth, is accused of two counts of conveying a prohibited article into/out of prison, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B, the acquiring/use/possession of criminal property and conveying a prohibited article into a prison intending it to go to a prisoner.

This comes after police were called to the prison on Monday, August 20, following a report of a prison officer attempting to convey a suspected controlled drug into the jail.

Police said a umber of items, including mobile phones and suspected drugs were found following a search and the woman was brought into custody.

Sked appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday morning.

She was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, September 19.