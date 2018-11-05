Woman named as police reveal North Anston death ‘no longer being considered suspicious’

Police have named the woman found dead in a house in North Anston last week – but now say her death is no longer being considered suspicious.

At around 5.30am on Friday, officers were called to an address on Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham where they found the body of 39-year-old Rachel Vickers.

Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham (pic: Google)

Later that day, police arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder, but he was subsequently released without charge.

Police now say that although further examinations linked to the post-mortem continue, Rachel’s death is no longer being considered as suspicious.

Last week, police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and officers were carrying out further tests.

Family liaison officers were working with the woman’s relatives, they added.