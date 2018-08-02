Woman murdered near Doncaster still not named by police

A woman murdered near Doncaster on Monday night has not yet been named by the police.

The woman, whose age has also not been disclosed, was found dead in a house on Bracken Way, Harworth, Nottinghamshire, on Monday night.

COURT: Four South Yorkshire men appear in court charged with child sex offences

Stuart Hall, aged 47, of Bracken Way, was charged with murder yesterday and appeared before Mansfield magistrates.

APPEAL: Teenage girl last seen in Sheffield still missing

WATCH: The incredible moment student police officer tackles masked man during armed raid at Sheffield shop

He was remanded in custody.