Woman missing after leaving Rotherham hospital

A woman has been reported missing after leaving Rotherham District General Hospital yesterday.

Danielle Griffiths, aged 26, was seen in Eastwood last night but police want to make contact with her to confirm her safety.

She is white, slim, 5ft tall and has ginger hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing tan coloured boots, a dark jacket and a red woolly hat.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 842 of November 29.