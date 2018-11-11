Woman left with facial injuries following three-vehicle collision in Sheffield 

A woman has been left with facial injuries, following a three vehicle collision in Sheffield last night.

The collision took place in Barnsley Road, near to the junction with Bolsover Road, Fir Vale, at around 10.48pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a Skoda vehicle collided with a VW Golf vehicle, and subsequently collided with a stationery VW Golf.

“The Golf has then collided with a bus shelter, leaving shattered glass all over the pavement.

“A female driver had minor facial injuries, and was complaining of chest pains.

“Due to the collision being near to Northern General a passing police car and ambulance were on the scene very quickly.”

One lane was closed for over an hour following the collision, and police left the scene and re-opened the lane at approximately 12.10am this morning.