Woman knocked to ground in robbery at bus stop in Sheffield

A woman was knocked to the ground during a robbery at a bus stop in Sheffield.

The 65-year-old was sat at a bus stop on Meadowhead, in Meadowhead, at 7.20am on Saturday, March 25 when she was targeted.

READ MORE: Fears for lives of Sheffield sex workers on drugs

CRIME: Top cop disappointed at lack of dash cam footage from day of Sheffield murder

South Yorkshire Police said the woman's handbag was snatched during the street robbery.

POLICE: Watches worth £17,000 stolen from house in Sheffield

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.