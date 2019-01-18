A woman who was killed in a crash on a busy Sheffield road has been named as Samantha Duxbury.

The 31-year-old died following a collision on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, last Friday evening.

Michelle Duxbury, who was killed in a crash on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, in Sheffield

Her family today released this photo of her, via police, as they asked for people to continue to respect their privacy and leave them to grieve in peace.

A black Subaru WRX STi was travelling along Langsett Road towards Hillsborough last Friday, January 11, at around 8.30pm, when it was involved in a collision with Miss Duxbury, a pedestrian, near the junction with Normandale Road and Infirmary Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the collision, Miss Duxbury had been with a 51-year-old man on Langsett Road.

He was arrested that night on suspicion of murder but has since been released from custody under investigation.

Police today said enquiries are continuing and officers remain keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw Miss Duxbury and the man in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 817 of January 11.