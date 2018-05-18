Woman jailed for leaving man with 'life altering injuries' in Barnsley stabbing

A woman has been jailed for six years for leaving a man with life altering injuries after stabbing him in Barnsley.

Mandy Pearson, aged 51, stabbed the 59-year-old man in his stomach during an argument in a house in Worsbrough in March 2017, leaving him requiring a number of operations.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack 'changed the man's life forever'.

Pearson, from Worsbrough Common, was found guilty of wounding after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

In addition to her prison sentence, she was handed a lifetime restraining order.

Inspector Gary Askew said: "On the evening of March 10, 2017, we received a call from the victim, saying he had been stabbed by Mandy Pearson.

"The pair were friends and had been out together that evening before going back to a house in Worsborough. An argument ensued which resulted in Pearson stabbing the victim in his stomach.

"Pearson had left the house when police arrived but was arrested just 20 minutes later for the assault.

"This nasty attack left the victim with incredibly serious injuries, which required numerous operations.

"I’m pleased that Pearson has now been found guilty and jailed for a significant length of time for her actions which have changed the man’s life forever."