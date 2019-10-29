Woman jailed for cashpoint robbery in Sheffield
A woman has been jailed for over four years for robbing a pensioner at a cashpoint in Sheffield.
Tina Diff, aged 49, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years and one month behind bars after pleading guilty to the robbery of a 71-year-old man in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield last month.
LATEST: Four-star Sheffield hotel to close before ChristmasShe approached her victim from behind, waited until he had withdrawn his money then grabbed the notes from his hands.
She dragged the OAP to the ground during the incident.
PC Zed Gulzar, of South Yorkshire Police, described Diff as a career criminal who offended to fund her drug addiction.
He added: “Diff grappled with her victim, pulling him to the ground and attempted to hide the money in her bag and clothing, this was a hugely distressing incident for him.
News
“This woman attacked an elderly man, during the daytime on a busy road, and I am pleased with the sentence she has received today.“Diff is a career criminal who has shown no remorse for her actions. Her desperation to feed her drug habit, which she admitted to officers, knew no bounds and the public of Sheffield are safer now that she is behind bars.“I am pleased to say that the victim, with the support of his loved ones, has made a full recovery but these type of incidents do have a lasting impact. I hope this result demonstrates that we are committed as a force to bringing offenders to justice, swiftly.”