Tina Diff, aged 49, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years and one month behind bars after pleading guilty to the robbery of a 71-year-old man in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield last month.

She approached her victim from behind, waited until he had withdrawn his money then grabbed the notes from his hands.

She dragged the OAP to the ground during the incident.

Tina Diff

PC Zed Gulzar, of South Yorkshire Police, described Diff as a career criminal who offended to fund her drug addiction.

He added: “Diff grappled with her victim, pulling him to the ground and attempted to hide the money in her bag and clothing, this was a hugely distressing incident for him.

