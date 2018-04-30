Woman interviewed by police over racial abuse hurled at Sheffield takeaway worker

A woman has been interviewed by the police over racial abuse hurled at a Sheffield takeaway worker.

The 18-year-old was interviewed at Snig Hill police station last Friday as part of an investigation into an incident at the Chicken Stop on the corner of Carver Street and Division Street in Sheffield city centre.

Video footage, which went viral on social media, showed a woman hurling racial abuse at an employee and spitting at him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "After receiving a complaint regarding a video circulating on social media showing an alleged racially aggravated public order offence that took place at the Chicken Stop on April 5, Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team officers launched an investigation.

"On April 27, an 18-year-old female attended Snig Hill police station and was interviewed regarding the alleged offence.

"The investigation into this incident continues at this time."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1048 07042018.