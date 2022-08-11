She was hurt in a collision between a car and a van, which happened on Moss Way, Mosborough, today, said police, which led to a number of road closures while emergency services dealt with the incident.
It is understood that she was taken home prior to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service arriving, and that they checked her over at her home address.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that it was believed that a green Mini and a white Ford Transit had collided. He added that an occupant of the Mini, a 75-year-old woman, had suffered minor injuries and was checked over ambulance service personnel.
He said surrounding roads were closed while emergency services carried out their work and while recovery of the vehicles took place.