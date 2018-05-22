Woman in Sheffield supercar smash not as seriously injured as first feared

A woman involved in a supercar smash in Sheffield was not as seriously injured as first feared.

She was in a blue Volkswagen Passat which was involved in a collision with a black Porsche Boxter on Penistone Road just after 3.20pm yesterday.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said a man in the Porsche escaped with minor injuries but that the woman in the Passat had suffered potentially life threatening injuries.

Clarifying the extent of her injuries, the woman's son said she suffered skin and tissue lacerations to her right leg and bruising to upper body.

He said the 56-year-old is facing surgery on her leg and remains in hospital today.

His 55-year-old dad, who was also in the car, suffered ligament damage and suspected rib and clavicle injuries but has been discharged from hospital following the crash.

A police investigation into the incident is under way.