Woman in court over theft of cash from Sheffield police station

A woman has appeared in court accused of stealing cash from a police station in Sheffield.

Jacqueline Fletcher is accused of banking cash from the property store at Attercliffe police station into her own account rather than the force account.

The 48-year-old is alleged to have stolen the cash while she worked as a property store team leader.

South Yorkshire Police said she left the force in 2015.

The amount which was allegedly stolen was not disclosed when the case was heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

Fletcher, of Boundary Walk, Brinsworth, Rotherham, is charged with one count of theft from her employer, two counts of theft from the Department for Works and Pensions and one count of theft from the person of another.

The charge of theft from the person of another dates back to 2011 and involves cash received by Fletcher from the sale of her mother's property.

The counts of theft from DWP between October 2011 and July 2016 relate to Fletcher being in receipt of pension and allowance benefits for her mother while she was in a care home.

Fletcher has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

She is due at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 14.