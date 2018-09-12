Woman in cell after crashing stolen car during police chase in Doncaster

A woman was arrested following in a police chase in which she crashed a stolen car.

The woman was spotted behind the wheel of a stolen car in Balby last night but she refused to stop for officers who signalled for her to pull over.

She eventually stopped after crashing into another car.

The woman was driving a car which had been reported stolen in Doncaster yesterday afternoon.

No other details have yet been released.