Woman hit by car on South Yorkshire road

An elderly woman was hit by a car as she crossed a road in South Yorkshire.

The woman was taken to hospital after the collision on Bawtry Road in Wickersley, Rotherham, yesterday evening, at around 8.45pm.

Bawtry Road, Wickersley (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Ram raiders target another Sheffield supermarket

Police said CCTV footage showed the light was green for vehicles when the woman was hit on the crossing, and the driver stopped immediately afterwards.

READ MORE: Man shot in targeted attack in Sheffield

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage which might help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 877 of February 27.

READ MORE: Baby is named after Henderson’s Relish