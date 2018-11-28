Woman hit by car in Sheffield street

Have your say

A woman was struck by a car in a Sheffield street this morning.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was involved in a collision with a Mercedes on Longley Hall Road, Longley, just after 8am.

Longley Hall Road, Longley

South Yorkshire Police said the woman suffered a thigh injury, which is not believed to be serious.

The collision led to a temporary closure of the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

