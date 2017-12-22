Woman 'heartbroken' over murder of sister in Sheffield

A woman said she has been left 'heartbroken' at the murder of her sister in Sheffield.

Pat Chambers, posting on Facebook, spoke out after South Yorkshire Police revealed that the body of a 46-year-old woman was found in a property in Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed by the police but a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives have not yet disclosed whether the man has been charged, released or remains in custody.

Naming her as Jayne, the murder victim's sister, Pat Chambers, said: "Can't put into words how I feel - my beautiful sister, Jayne. RIP. Heartbroken."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in Jordanthorpe.

"A report was received from a member of the public on Wednesday afternoon and officers later attended a flat in Hazlebarrow Crescent where the 46-year-old woman was found.

"A post-mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

"An investigation is now underway."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.