Woman given suspended sentence for attacking Sheffield pub landlord with glass, chair and pool cue

A woman who attacked the landlord of a Sheffield pub with a glass, a chair and pool cue has been ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how police were called out to one of the city's pubs to reports of an attack earlier this year.

Bev Tait, prosecuting, told the court how the pub's landlord had been hit to the back of the head with the three items that were used as weapons.

"When he's whacked over the head with the glass it has caused no injury, it's the cue and the chair that's caused the damage," said Ms Tait.

She explained how the victim initially claimed he had been attacked by 'two black males'.

But after a female member of staff told police he was lying defendant, Rachel West, 31, was found to have carried out the attack.

Ms Tait said the Crown did not have a lot of evidence on the incident because the victim refused to provide any further information or a victim impact statement.

West, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire pleaded guilty to two offences of assault at an earlier hearing.

The court was told how West only holds one previous conviction from 2016 for matters of excess alcohol consumption.

Defending, Andrew Jepson, said West should be praised for pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, and for upholding the conditions of her arrest.

He said that while she was currently suffering from an injury caused by a dog bite to her leg, that she would be able to complete a course of unpaid work, as suggested by the probation service.

Recorder Christopher Knox sentenced her to 60 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within the next 12 months, and ordered here to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement, relating to her drinking.

He said: "If you come before the courts for any other matter of violence, you will have had your chance, and you could be facing a prison sentence."