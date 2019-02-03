Woman found with drugs in her bra has been placed on a rehabilitation programme

A woman who was found with drugs and someone else’s missing bank cards in her bra has been re-sentenced and placed on a new community order with a rehabilitation programme.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 24 how police originally found Diane Rose, 40, with the drugs and missing bank cards after police had searched an address in Clowne.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Rose was originally given a community order after admitting possessing the criminal property and drugs.

However, Rose twice breached the order by failing to attend with her probation officer so magistrates opted to revoke the order and re-sentence the defendant.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint explained Rose had breached the order the first time because she had been caring for her terminally ill father-in-law and she had to sort out his funeral.

Mr Brint added that Rose went on to breach the order a second time because she ended up caring for her bereaved and seriously ill mother-in-law who also died recently.

The defendant admitted failing to comply with her community order which was revoked and she was re-sentenced for the original offences of possessing criminal property and drugs.

Mrs Allsop explained the original offences of possessing criminal property and drugs came to light when police had searched an address in Clowne.

She said: “Ms Rose was present and was fiddling with her bra as if something was shoved down there.”

Mrs Allsop added that police recovered part of a wrap with bank cards and a further search of Rose’s own address, on Franklin Avenue, Whitwell, uncovered a small amount of cannabis.

Rose told police she had a heroin habit and also used crack cocaine which police had found in her possession.

She admitted having put bank cards and drugs into her bra to keep them safe after she had seen the bank cards on the back seat of a vehicle.

Rose added that the cannabis that had been found was being saved because she had not smoked that drug for a number of years.

Magistrates imposed a new 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Rose was also ordered to pay £60 costs.