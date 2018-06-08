Woman found stabbed to death was Sheffield massage parlour boss

A Barnsley woman found stabbed to death in her home was a massage parlour boss in Sheffield.

Jill Hibberd, aged 73, was found dead in the living room of her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, at around 7.45am last Thursday.

Fantasia on Attercliffe Road

A post mortem examination revealed she died of multiple stab wounds.

Her car, a red Audi TT, was stolen from her driveway the night before and found in Newmillerdam, Wakefield, five days later.

It has now emerged that Ms Hibberd ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe.

A Companies House report lists her as the sole director of the business, which opened in 2009 and claims to offer relaxation therapies but is listed on adult websites advertising massage parlours and saunas.

Trevor Lee Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has been charged with Ms Hibberd's murder and burglary and is remanded in custody.

A 22-year-old Wakefield man also arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room directly on 01709 443510.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.