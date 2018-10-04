Woman fighting for life after collapsing three days after crash in Sheffield

A woman is fighting for life after collapsing three days after a collision in Sheffield.

The 73-year-old was driving a grey Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision with a red Citroen Berlingo van at the junction of Everingham Road and Herries Road, Longley, on Friday, September 28.

Everingham Road at its junction with Herries Avenue, Longley

She suffered a thumb injury and the van driver, a 38-year-old man, suffered a minor chest injury.

At around 12.05am on Monday, October 1, the elderly woman was taken to hospital after she was found collapsed at home.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition this morning.

An investigation into the collision is underway.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 738 of September 28.