Woman fighting for life after being hit by motorbike on busy Sheffield road 

Have your say

A woman was left fighting for life after being hit by a motorbike on a busy Sheffield road.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was hurt in a crash with a white KSR Moto motorcycle on Handsworth Road, opposite the junction with Fitzalan Road, on the carriageway heading towards the Parkway in Handsworth.

The scene of the collision. Picture: Google

READ MORE: 10 Sheffield homes on sale for less than £50,000

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the woman needed hospital treatment for 'life-threatening injuries’ following the collision on Friday, December 7, at 12.20pm.

READ MORE: Landmark Doncaster town centre building to be converted for residential and retail use

Officers have not revealed yet if anyone has been arrested.

READ MORE: Councillor must pay £1,500 after falsely claiming he had been attacked by a fellow councillor

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 368 of 7 December 2018.