Woman fighting for life after being found injured on M1 in Rotherham 

A woman found seriously injured on the M1 in Rotherham this afternoon is fighting for life.

Emergency services were called out just after noon following reports a woman had suffered injuries on the northbound carriageway of the M1, between junctions 32 and 33.

The M1. Picture: Google

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The road was closed in both directions for a short time to allow emergency services, including the air ambulance, to respond to the incident.

“The road has since been reopened.”