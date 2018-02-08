Woman escapes with fractured shoulder after being hit by bus in Rotherham

A woman who ended up under a bus after a collision in Rotherham escaped with a fractured shoulder.

The 79-year-old became trapped under a single decker bus at Rotherham interchange yesterday morning.

The interchange was closed while police, firefighters and paramedics dealt with the incident.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are underway.

The spokesman added: "Emergency services were called yesterday to Rotherham bus station to the reports of a person under a bus.

"The elderly lady was removed swiftly by our fire service colleagues and taken to hospital.

"Amazingly she only suffered a fracture to her shoulder.

"Thank you to people that have been coming forward as witnesses.

"Enquiries are now under way to establish what happened."