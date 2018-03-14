Woman dragged to ground and kicked by gang of women in Sheffield street

A woman was dragged to the ground and repeatedly kicked by a gang of women during an attempted street robbery in a Sheffield suburb.

The victim was targeted on Bolsover Road, Fir Vale, by a gang of four Eastern European women at around 6pm on Monday.

She was grabbed by her hair and pulled to the ground, where she was kicked in her legs and body.

During the incident the victim's glasses came off and were deliberately broken by one of her attackers.

The women attempted to steal the woman's mobile phone but fled empty-handed after their actions were spotted by members of the public.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At approximately 6pm on Monday, March 12, a lone female on Bolsover Road was approached by what she described as four Eastern European females.

"These females proceeded to shout and scream at the victim.

"She was grabbed by the hair and pulled to the floor, where she was repeatedly kicked to the legs and body.

"During the attack the victim’s glasses came off and were snapped in half by one of the offenders.

"Numerous attempts made by the offenders to take the victim's phone, which were unsuccessful.

"It is believed that the attack stopped due to the offenders seeing other members of the public in the street."

The victim suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.