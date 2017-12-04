Woman dies in collision with bus near Chesterfield

A woman died in a collision with a bus near Chesterfield.

The 62-year-old, who has not yet been named, was struck by the bus in Eyre Street, Clay Cross, on Thursday, November 30.

Derbyshire Police closed off a number of roads after the 3.50pm collision, just off the A61 as it passes through the town.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.