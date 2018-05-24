Woman dies following house fire in Barnsley

A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Barnsley.

The elderly woman, who has not yet been named, was rescued from a burning property on Coniston Road, close to Barnsley FC's stadium, just before 9pm yesterday but she later died.

CRIME: Sheffield murder victim named

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 8.52pm and within three minutes the first crew arrived at the scene.

COURT: Man involved in dangerous police chase through streets of Sheffield avoids jail

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the house was heavily smoke-logged when firefighters entered the property to search the rooms.

POLICE: Sheffield stabbing victim was found injured in flat

A multi-agency investigation is due to place to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire service spokesman said: "A woman has sadly died following a fire at her home in Barnsley.

"Fire crews from Barnsley, Cudworth and Tankersley stations responded quickly to the incident on Coniston Road in Barnsley at 8.52pm yesterday. Three minutes later, Barnsley firefighters were on scene.

"Upon arrival crew members wearing breathing apparatus entered the house, which was heavily smoke logged.

"An elderly lady was rescued from the property but sadly died.

"No one else is thought to have been in the property at the time of the incident.

"A multi-agency investigation will now take place to determine the cause of the fire."