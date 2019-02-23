Woman dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ on busy Sheffield road 

A woman has died after suffering a ‘medical episode’ on a busy Sheffield road.

Emergency services were called to Hutcliffe Wood Road, at the junction with Abbey Lane, at around 3:20pm on Friday, February 23 after receiving reports of a woman suffering from a ‘medical episode’.

Hutcliffe Wood Road, at the junction with Abbey Lane (Google)

Paramedics performed CPR on the 40-year-old, and she was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.