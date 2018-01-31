Woman dies after 'medical episode' at Sheffield bus stop

A woman who fell ill at a Sheffield bus stop has sadly died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Southey Green Road this morning at around 7.35am and the woman was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A bus shelter on the road, near Southey Green Primary School, had been sealed off by police this morning while parents and children were on the school run.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to Southey Green Road, Sheffield just after 7.35am this morning, following reports that a woman was suffering from a medical episode.

"She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. Her death is not being treated as suspicious."